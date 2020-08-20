Where to dance on Apres Ski's dance floor in Fortnite | Dot Esports

The tenth week of Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season three just rolled out with a new set of challenges for players to complete and gain XP in return. All XP gained from the weekly challenges count for this season’s battle pass, allowing players to unlock some of the sweet loot that’s locked behind levels.

Unlike the second season of Chapter Two, the challenges continue to be straightforward and dedicated questers can complete each week of quests in an hour or so with robust planning. This week’s challenges mark the final week of the season, in terms of scheduled quests, and one of them requires players to pay a visit to a dance floor in Apres Ski.

Though it sounds simple enough, finding Apres Ski can be a struggle since it’s not a marked location on the map. Don’t forget to ready your emote wheel with your favorite dances, however, since you’ll need to bust them out as soon as you make it to the landmark.

Where’s Apres Ski dance floor in Fortnite?

Apres Ski is located toward the top left corner of the E-8 tile around the bottom-middle part of the map. Fitting the characteristics of a ski resort, the point of interest is next to a medium-sized snowy mountain. Since it’s on a hill, we recommend landing there instead of making your way after doing some looting since Apres Ski is highly unlikely to be inside the first circle.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Head into the ski resort after landing and you should see the colorful dance floor, which should be to the right of the main entrance. Once you stand on top of the dance floor, open up your emote wheel and perform one of the dances you have ready. You’ll need to dance for about six to 10 seconds to complete the quest.

A small pop up will appear if you successfully complete the quest to let you know that you’re clear and will reward you with 35,000 XP for your efforts.

Considering the quest just hit the live servers, chances are there will be other Fortnite players looking to dance on the same floor as you. While most players will be friendly and allow you to complete your quest, some may be out to get you. Choosing the Team Rumble game mode can be ideal to avoid any setbacks in this case since you’ll be able to respawn repeatedly, making it more likely to complete the quest in one attempt.