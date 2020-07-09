Where to complete the swimming time trial at Dirty Docks in Fortnite | Dot Esports

A new set of Fortnite challenges is now available.

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season three kicked off in June with the introduction of a new battle pass. Players can earn skins, rewards, and other cosmetic goodies by simply completing weekly challenges and scoring bags of XP.

Thankfully, this week’s challenges shouldn’t take long to complete. Completing the swimming time trial at the Dirty Docks takes a matter of minutes.

All you have to do is load up a game of solo, duos, or squads and head over to Dirty Docks in the northeast part of your map, below Steamy Stacks and above Retail Row.

Once you’ve found the docks by either flying there from the Battle Bus, walking by foot, or traveling by vehicle, you’ll see a light-blue beam in front of a crane. You can begin the swimming time trial by looking away from the crane and pressing E on a floating blue clock.

This will activate the time trial, giving you seconds to swim around the course and pick up blue orbs. Altogether, there’s a total of eight orbs you need to collect. Swimming and jumping is the easiest way to achieve this.

Once you’ve finished the course, the challenge will be complete, giving you juicy XP. At this point, feel free to leave the match and move on to your next challenge.