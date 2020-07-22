Where is the Stack Shack in Fortnite? | Dot Esports

It's time to reel in some XP.

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season three is well underway. If you own the battle pass, completing your weekly challenges and earning XP should be your main priority.

The latest challenge requires you to catch a weapon at the Stack Shack.

If you’re unfamiliar with Fortnite’s new map and you need some extra help navigating to Stack Shack, look no further.

The Stack Shack can be found on the west coast of the island, northwest of Holly Hedges and southwest of Sweaty Sands. As its name suggests, it’s a small shack that sits on top of a rock out at sea.

You can get there by walking, using a vehicle, or dropping from the Battle Bus.

Once you’ve found the shack, pick up a fishing rod from a barrel and start fishing. It’s as simple as that.

After you’ve completed the challenge, feel free to leave the game and move on to your next match.