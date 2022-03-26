Where is the Jumpman Zone in Fortnite?

Collaborations became a core party of the Fortnite experience. Each season Epic Games introduces new brands and franchises to the Fortnite world in the form of skins and it’s now Air Jordan’s turn.

The crossover between Air Jordan and the Fortnite universe kicked off with Chapter Three, season two, and players will need to spend some time in the Creative mode to unlock them. Specifically, you’ll need to play Jumpman Zone, a basketball Creative mode mini-game that was made by Paradox Buildcreatros.

Though accessing the game mode will be simple for experienced players, it may end up being a challenging task for players who’ve never tried out Fortnite’s Creative mode.

To play the Jumpman Zone in Fortnite, players will need to:

Launch Fortnite and make it to the main menu

Change your game mode and scroll down to the Island tab

Copy and paste this code: 5519-3138-2454

Click on confirm and you’ll start loading into Jumpman Zone

When you load into the map, you’ll be tasked with completing trick shots. Players will be rewarded with Air Jordan cosmetics as they progress through the game mode, and there are a total of six portals to go through. The map’s challenges get harder over time and it may take more than a few tries to complete the most challenging ones.

You’ll be able to accept all the unlocked Air Jordan cosmetics into your collection once you exit the game mode.