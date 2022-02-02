No task is impossible in Fortnite, especially to a player trying to level up their battle pass as quickly as possible to get the Spider-Man costume. Even with “Impossible” in the title, the Impossible Rock is not too challenging to find.

It gets its name from its unique structure, with an almost impossibly small base holding up its incredible size. But where is the wonder for you to view yourself? Let us tell you.

Where is the Impossible Rock in Fortnite?

The Impossible Rock is located in the southern desert portion of the island. It’s on top of a butte that’s located between the three desert-named landmarks: Rocky Reels, Condo Canyon, and Chonker’s Speedway. The river is on the north and south side of it.

Image via Epic Games

The easiest way to access the Impossible Rock is to just drop onto it from the Party Bus. But you can also use the many ziplines, Spider-Man’s bouncy webs or web-slinger, or you can build to get up to the top.

Just get up close to it and take the sight in, and you should achieve the milestone.