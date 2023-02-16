Where is the Fortnite NA-East server located?

As one of the most popular live-service games out right now, it makes sense that Fortnite would have servers all across the world dedicated to hosting its players online. With the recent news that Epic will be hosting all new North American tournaments on the NA-Central server, many players are more curious about the servers in general.

There are currently three servers in North America as of yesterday’s update: East, Central, and West. Here’s all the information you need to know about where the Fortnite NA-East server is located in the country.

Where is Fortnite‘s NA-East server?

Fortnite currently has a data center somewhere in Virginia, with players in that state and the surrounding area likely benefiting from the lowest ping. However, the news that the players on that server will now be connecting to the data center in Texas is likely to be viewed less than favorably by players who previously had zero ping during tournaments.

These players will still be able to play on NA-East or any other server they please, but the North American tournaments will likely cause them to have a somewhat higher ping. One fix for this may be to play on the NA-Central server to get used to the slightly slower connection. If the game continues to be profitable for esports players, it may make more sense for professional players to move to Austin, where the new server is located.

The merging of all NA players onto the NA-Central server has been met with mixed reactions from professional players. It really seems to depend on how close these players live to the new data center.

That’s all you need to know about where the new Fortnite NA-East server is located.