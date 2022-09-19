Where is No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite?

Fortnite’s newest season has just started, with players hopping into the battle royale en masse to take on The Herald and the antagonizing Chrome. Many of the island’s existing inhabitants have remained after the update and can still be found around the map. The No Sweat Insurance representative can also be found on the island telling players he won’t be covering Chrome damages.

While he’s a little hard to find, it’s easy to see him once you know where to look. To complete the emote quest, you’ll need to find two other locations as well. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite.

How to emote at the Flairship, the Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance

Screengrab via Epic Games

First, you can find No Sweat Insurance in the same place that it was last season. If you’re having trouble, look for the large balloons attached to a building at Tilted Towers. You’ll notice that these balloons have the No Sweat Insurance logo on them. Just climb to the top platform and emote to complete the challenge.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The Flagship is the repurposed IO Blimp currently docked at Rave Cave, waiting to board survivors of the Chrome, most likely. Just head to the party spot and emote on the Blimp to activate that part of the objective. Lastly, the Driftwood is the pirate ship that’s currently being lifted out of the Chrome at Lustrous Lagoon. Use the ziplines to get aboard and then emote to complete your objective.

Once you’ve emoted at all three different locations, you’ll complete the objective and be awarded the experience from the quest.