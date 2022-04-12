Where do you deploy Aquatic Communication Relays at Logjam Lumberyard in Fortnite?

Fortnite has a ton of Resistance quests to complete this season that help the Seven overthrow the Imagined Order (IO) from the island. This week, players have been given several tasks, and one of them asks them to deploy Aquatic Communication relays to hijack IO’s airwaves.

To complete this challenge, players will need to make their way to Logjam Lumberyard point of interest, located in the snow biome of the map near the lake. After reaching there, they need to first complete the Device Uplink quest in the exact location, which is the first stage of completing this challenge.

Screengrab via Fortnite

If you’ve already done that, make your way to the lake south of Logjam Lumberyard, the point of interest, and players should spot white glowing items.

Players will be able to spot these places on the map with a white exclamation mark. They can take a motorboat, but they cannot deploy the Aquatic Communication Relays from within the boat. Therefore, swimming could be a more efficient way to find these deployments.

Logjam Lumberyard is normally crowded with Fortnite enemies, and players can loot up before they complete the objective to defend themselves. After completing the challenge, players can earn 23,000 experience points to level up their battle pass.