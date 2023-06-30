When will Fortnite release its first-person mode?

I’ve wanted Fortnite to have a first-person mode ever since Zero Build released in March 2022. I’ve always found the first-person perspective to be more immersive in battle royales, and Zero Build seemed like the perfect fit since it doesn’t involve any building.

It seems like I wasn’t the only one who had the idea. In March 2023, a number of prominent leakers, including GMatrixGames, HYPEX, iFireMonkey, and ShiinaBR, all heard from reliable sources that the devs were working on a first-person mode that would be coming in Fortnite Chapter Four Season Three. They even shared screenshots seemingly confirming it. But, when the season finally launched on June 9, it didn’t include the promised mode.

As disappointing as that was, there’s still hope. It seems like nobody was wrong about the mode, only its release date. A first-person Fortnite mode appears to still be in the pipeline, and its release could be inching closer.

The first-person mode looks fantastic. Screenshot via HYPEX on Twitter

When is Fortnite’s first-person mode coming?

Another leaker named Additional_Example51 found more evidence that a first-person mode is coming to Fortnite. They shared four screenshots on Reddit this week, all of which look like the real deal, and said it should be included in the battle royale’s next chapter, which should be sometime a little later this year.

Rather than being a standalone mode, it’s believed to be an option players can tick that will allow them to toggle between first-person and third-person perspectives. My guess is it will only be available in Zero Build, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

I, for one, am looking forward to it. It’s a small change that will freshen the experience for veteran players like me and allow us to experience the bright and colorful world in a whole new way. It’s a shame it has taken the devs so long to implement it, but it will be worth the wait.

