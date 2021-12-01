When is the Fortnite Chapter 2 finale live event?

Fortnite’s second chapter is finally coming to an end and it wouldn’t be a proper goodbye without an event to remember.

Chapter Two will conclude with a live event that players will be able to join. This finale will also mark the start of Fortnite’s third chapter. Though there isn’t much information yet regarding what adventures are waiting for Fortnite players in Chapter Three, chances are they’ll find out what they’ll be dealing with in the next chapter when the live event ends.

Players looking to participate in the live event should log into Fortnite 20 to 30 minutes before it starts to guarantee their spots. The servers often get too crowded right before the event starts, making it impossible for latecomers to log into the game.

Here’s what you need to know about The End, Fortnite Chapter Two’s final live event.

When does the Fortnite Chapter 2 finale start?

The latest live event that will conclude Chapter Two and shed light on Chapter Three’s storyline will take place on Dec. 4 at 3pm CT.

Though there isn’t any downtime in between seasons, that hasn’t been the case between chapters. When Chapter One ended, there were a few days where Fortnite was offline before the second chapter kicked off. Fortnite data miners, like HYPEX, have already commented on the matter with an expected start date for the third chapter. Fortnite Chapter Three is likely to start on Dec. 7, according to the leaks.

Considering Epic Games hasn’t mentioned any dates, however, this information is purely speculation and the start date of the new chapter will depend on the developers and their schedules.

The start of a new chapter will come with a new battle pass and challenges to complete, which will reward players with various cosmetics. There may also be a cinematic or a playable cutscene at the start of the new chapter since that’s been the case for the latest season starts in Fortnite.