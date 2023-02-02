Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) Major 1 will be the first of four Majors Epic Games has planned for Fortnite‘s esports calendar in 2023. The best teams will qualify for the FNCS Global Championship, which will be a LAN event in Denmark.

2023 has everything to be the most competitive year of Fortnite esports and Epic has put lots of money on the line. The developer of the battle royale will offer a $10 million prize pool distributed across the Majors.

FNCS Major 1 will span across five weeks starting in February 2023 with a duos format. The tournament will feature players that reached Elite Division in Fortnite Chapter Four Season One. At the end of the third week of FNCS Major 1, the top 40 duos on the Series Leaderboard will advance to the grand finals.

Here’s how to follow FNCS Major 1.

When is FNCS Major 1? Fortnite Champion Series start date and time

FNCS Major 1 will kick off on Feb. 2 at 9am CT with the first week of matches in the Middle East region. The European matches will kick off on Feb. 2 at 12pm CT, while the Brazilian matches will be played on Feb. 2 at 3pm CT. And to wrap up the day, the North American East matches will be broadcast at 5pm CT and the North American West matches will be broadcast at 8pm CT.

At the end of each FNCS Major 1 week, every duo that attended the tournament will gain Series Points based on their performance in that week. The top 40 duos will move on to the FNCS Major 1 grand finals.

The winner and runners-up of the FNCS Major 1 grand finals in Europe will secure a spot in the Global Championship in Denmark, while only the winner of the FNCS Major 1 grand finals in Brazil, NA East, NA West, Middle East, and Oceania will book a spot in the Global Championship.

How to watch FNCS Major 1?

You can watch FNCS Major 1 on Twitch, YouTube, and Fortnite‘s official website.