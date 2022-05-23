When does the Pac-Man x Fortnite collab release?

Just when you thought there weren’t any more collaborations or crossovers Fortnite could fit into the game, here comes a hungry yellow circle with a taste for ghosts. Pac-Man is making his way to Fortnite, with a new bundle designed after one of the world’s most enduring arcade characters.

Originally discovered by several well-known leakers, the collaboration was confirmed by Pac-Man’s Japanese website this morning. The collaboration comes shortly after Pac-Man’s 42nd anniversary, for which the series’ official Twitter account made a birthday post. Fortnite teased the collaboration by sending him birthday wishes.

The collaboration is most likely timed to honor the anniversary of the legendary game. And no game knows how to throw a party better than Fortnite.

While it’s still unclear what sort of items this collaboration will bring to Fortnite, the post on the Pac-Man website notes that items featuring a “Pac-Man motif” will be available to players in the game. This could mean many things, however, from outfits to any other number of cosmetic items. And even if you might not be able to run around in Fortnite and gobble up your opponents, it seems likely that there will be plenty of cool Pac-Man-themed gear for you to unlock.

When does the Pac-Man x Fortnite collaboration release?

Right now, it seems like Pac-Man will make his way into Fortnite on Thursday, June 2, according to well-known data miner ShiinaBR.

FORTNITE X PAC-MAN CONFIRMED



The collab will be released on June 2! (Thursday)



(via @oo0Sheena0oo & @Lucas7yoshi) pic.twitter.com/uHINUKCnAm — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 23, 2022

The website post does not give an actual time for the collaboration to release as of yet, so players will most likely have to wait until Fortnite makes an official statement on the upcoming items.

This post will be updated with more information about the Pac-Man x Fortnite collaboration when it becomes available.