When does the Fortnite x Marvel comic mini-series release?

The new Marvel and Fortnite mini-series is coming to shelves this summer.

On March 17, fans of the popular battle royale Fortnite began sharing images from an upcoming comic mini-series. Epic Games is partnering with Marvel to bring some of its classic heroes to the printed pages of another comics’ crossover.

Announced in a press release on Marvel’s official site, the series titled Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War is set to release its first copy in June 2022. Each comic will come with a code to unlock a different cosmetic item in Fortnite.

The story is set on the island in Fortnite that holds the constantly repeated wars that make up the battle royale. The only chance to end the ongoing fighting is to find a crystallized portion of the Zero Point sent into the Marvel universe. The Marvel heroes will team up with some of the classic characters from Fortnite to find the Zero Shard.

Some of the classic Marvel heroes planned to make an appearance include Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Shuri. The story will see these heroes racing against the clock to stop the Imagined Order from causing chaos in both worlds.

The comics are written by Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard. The artist on the Zero War comics will be Sergio Davila, who’s previously done work on Captain Marvel.

Some of the interior pages were shown on Twitter, as seen below.

CATTUS AND DOGGUS WILL RETURN!!!



FIRST LOOK AT THE UPCOMING MARVEL COMICS!



(via @FNBRintel) pic.twitter.com/whVXYCeiqY — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 17, 2022

This comic series comes after the successful Nexus War crossover between Marvel and Fortnite in 2020.

If you want to make sure you can get more items in Fortnite, you should sign up for the Marvel digital comic service since this will offer a copy as soon as it’s available. Players can then get the code from their copy of the comic. The comics will also be translated globally, ensuring international players can take advantage of the rewards.

As players wait for the launch of the Zero War mini-series, many are speculating how it might impact Fortnite in-game. But fans will likely have to wait until this summer to see how much the Zero War will affect the island.