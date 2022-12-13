When does MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge start in Fortnite?

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, frequently giving players new ways to enjoy the platform. In the last few years, Epic Games has given players the chance to create their own levels to some really amazing results.

Now Creative mode has reached a new level of legitimacy as the digital stage for Mr. Beast’s next million-dollar competition.

MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge will allow any player who gets the top score the prize of a million dollars. Here’s all the info you need to know about when MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge will start in Fortnite.

When will MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge begin in Fortnite?

While the Creative map will launch on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the actual competition won’t begin until Saturday, Dec. 17.

Players will have three days to practice on the island using the Island Code: 7990-6907-8565. The competition will run from Dec. 17 from 11am to 2pm CT, giving players across the world only three hours to do everything they can get to get the top score.

This is the first competition of its kind where any money has been offered to those playing on it. Players will compete in different challenges and objectives across the Creative map that will award them Score. The player with the highest Score at the end of the competition will be the winner of the million-dollar prize.

If this competition does well, it wouldn’t be hard to see other popular brands following suit. However, it’s hard to imagine other companies would be willing to put up this much money for a Fortnite competition.