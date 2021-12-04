When does Fortnite come back? What The End of Chapter 2 means for players

The End has come to Fortnite to cap off Chapter Two, and the game will never be the same.

Players tuned into The End event on Dec. 4 and held off a brief zombie alien invasion before their guns were taken away prior to the destruction of the Cube. Following that, a cinematic featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took place, which eventually led to the island being flipped over and causing a massive tidal wave to cover the entire map with water.

Anyone still in the game can only look at a never-ending body of water, with only a few pieces of rubble to see. So what now?

When can I play Fortnite again?

So much like how Season One ended with a massive black hole event, this latest cataclysm is providing the developers cover to do their huge post-season update.

Servers are unavailable to join at the time of writing, with the only connected players still stuck in the ocean. It will be a few hours before this maintenance is concluded, perhaps even longer, before the game allows players to hop back in for the launch of Season Three. There was a two-day gap between the end of season X and the launch of Chapter Two, however, which means players may encounter a similar downtime in their wait for Chapter Three.

If you’re becoming increasingly impatient, you can check the official FortniteGame and FortniteStatus Twitter accounts for a chance at more updates. There will be a lot to explore when the game returns for Chapter Three.