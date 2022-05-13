When does Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2 end?

With Fortnite Chapter Three, season two well underway, some players might start wondering when exactly to expect season three.

Luckily, the answer can be found fairly quickly and easily just by checking out the game’s battle pass. Every season, the Fortnite battle pass has a part of the screen that displays how much longer the season has until it ends.

Fortnite Chapter Three, season two end date

According to the Fortnite Chapter Three, season two battle pass, the season will end on June 3. At that time, season three will begin and players will have access to an entirely new battle pass of fresh cosmetics to earn.

For those looking to get as much as they can out of their current battle passes, you have just a couple of weeks to squeak out as much experience as possible to get loaded up on all the skins this season has to offer before they get vaulted.

This means that Fortnite Chapter Three, season two will last about two-and-a-half months. The length of the season is relatively close to being in line with the past handful of seasons. Since last year, most Fortnite seasons have lasted around two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half months.

With that information, one could expect that season three, which should begin June 3, will end in September. Last year, Fortnite Chapter Two, season seven began around the same time (June 8) and ended on Sept. 12.