When does Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8 start? | Dot Esports

Just like the beginning of each Fortnite season, the endings are also quite cherished within the game’s community. Not only do Fortnite players get to experience an epic event at the end of each season, but it also means that they’re also getting closer to the next one.

End-of-the-season events do a decent job of tying up all the loose ends in each season’s story, but they also make way for the new ones. After cliff-hanger endings, players usually can’t wait to rush into the new season to see what’s waiting for them in the Fortnite universe.

When a new season kicks off, you’ll find yourself in yet another cinematic that will be setting the mood for the new season. Considering Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season seven is coming to an end, it’s only natural for players to wonder when the eighth season of the second chapter would kick off.

When will Fortnite Chapter Two, season eight start?

As of now, Fortnite Chapter Two, season eight, is scheduled to go live on Sept. 13. The current season will be ending a day prior to the new season’s start so the downtime between the two will be almost nonexistent.

The Fortnite universe has been finding itself in galactic struggle after galactic struggle, and it looks that narrative will continue into the next season. Epic Games has been setting the mood around the map for an alien invasion, and the start of the next season may mark the first arrival of these mysterious visitors.

Though it’s hard to tell how the rest of the world would act at the moment, there’s no doubt that our heroes will be trying their best to defend the Fortnite world. Alongside a new story, players will also be looking forward to new map and gun changes, which are essential to spice up the gameplay. Weapons will be moved in and out of the vault, changing the meta in the process.