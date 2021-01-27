When does Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 end? | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s latest season kicked off on Dec. 2, 2020, with Zero Point, bringing bounty hunters, among other new and exciting features to the battle royale.

Chapter two, season five introduced players with new characters like The Mandalorian, Predator, Daryl and Michonne from The Walking Dead, and who could forget Mancake, a buttery pancake-themed hunter.

As well as hunters, new locations from beyond the loop were revealed following Galactus’ demise in the previous season. Colossal Colosseum, Hunter’s Haven, Salty Towers, Stealthy Stronghold, and The Zero Point—found in the center of the island—were all added to the game.

Bars, a new currency that can be earned by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden staches around the island, were also added to Fortnite in season five, along with new weapons, like the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, and the Night Hawk.

There’s still a while to go before the season ends, but the clock is ticking. According to the official Fortnite website, chapter two, season five is expected to finish on March 15, 2021, just under a month from now.