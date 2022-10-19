When does Black Adam release in Fortnite?

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, mostly thanks to the fact that Epic Games is able to constantly introduce new content to the game. Epic has proven time and time again to be skilled at making deals and adding new IPs to the game. It was recently announced that Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam will be coming to the game as well.

Black Adam is Johnson’s latest star role and comes in addition to The Foundation skin he already has in the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about when Black Adam will be coming to Fortnite.

When will Black Adam be available in Fortnite?

Black Adam is a powerhouse from ancient times, and he’ll be arriving in Fortnite as early as this Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7pm CT. Players will be able to purchase Black Adam in the Item Shop when it resets tomorrow night. The skin will come as a bundle and will likely be discounted for somewhere around 2,100 or 2,200 V-Bucks.

Unleash "justice" as #BlackAdam. Coming to the Item Shop 10.20.2022 at 8PM ET. pic.twitter.com/0tZ0IbMieh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 11, 2022

The skin features Johnson’s likeness in the movie, in a black suit with lightning patterns on it. There is also an electrified spike pickaxe and a three-electrified triangle back bling. There’s even an emote of Black Adam appearing on his throne, which can be used by all of your characters.

It looks like Black Adam will be coming to the Item Shop right before the movie releases in theaters on Oct. 21. This marks Johnson’s second appearance in Fortnite as a version of himself, with The Foundation and Black Adam basically sharing the same face. While unlikely, it would be funny to see Epic explain this later.