There was more to Fortnite‘s release than simply announcing it and releasing it soon after. Technically, Fortnite didn’t leave Early Access until 2020, and its battle royale mode didn’t appear until far after the game’s original release. Originally, Fortnite was not meant to be a battle royale game but a survival tower defense game. Fortnite: Save the World was supposed to be the concept for the game.

The first time Fortnite entered the battle royale arena was when battle royales became more popular. Games such as PUBG, H1Z1, and others were experimenting with the concept and gaining a following for what was essentially a new genre.

When did Fortnite release?

Fortnite became available to Early Access PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, and Mac on July 21, 2017, to players who pre-ordered, and to everyone else on July 25, 2017. On Sept. 26, 2017, Epic Games released Fortnite‘s battle royale mode. The iPhone version was released on March 12, 2018. Despite these dates appearing insignificant, Fortnite‘s release on so many consoles at once made it very appealing to players, because PUBG and H1Z1 were focused on PC. Among the biggest changes of September 2018 was the addition of cross-play, which, at the time, was almost unheard of in gaming.

NICKMERCS, SypherPK, Myth, Tfue, and Ninja played Fortnite since its release, all of which became synonymous with it. The other streamers have moved on to Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and other games. Although Ninja comes back and forth, only SypherPK has remained true to the game that launched their careers.

The popularity of Fortnite also meant that other projects from Epic Games needed to sacrifice some staff.

What happened to the other games Epic Games worked on before Fortnite?

Epic Games had already released Paragon, a MOBA competing with League of Legends and Dota 2, in August 2016. As Fortnite gained a player base, Epic Games needed more staff, and Paragon shut down its servers in April 2018. The staff that worked on Paragon moved over to Fortnite as the game grew in size and more collabs were announced.

While Fortnite Battle Royale didn’t kill Fortnite: Save the World, the mode doesn’t get enough attention to grow and change because the staff needs to focus more on battle royale. You can still play Fortnite: Save the World in Fortnite Battle Royale by going to your lobby and selecting Change. In the Change menu, choose Fortnite: Save The World from the Play Your Way row. But you will have to pay for Fortnite: Save the World before you can play it.