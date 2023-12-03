What’s the Rocket Racing Fortnite Island Code?

In Fortnite, Rocket Racing is an upcoming creative experience revolving around an arcade racer setup, and it was teased during the Big Bang event along with LEGO Fortnite. This island is likely to become one of the best racing experiences in the game, so start playing from the first day.

If you enjoy performing stunts with vehicles in-game, then Rocket Racing will be your go-to game mode. I love competing on different tracks in Fortnite‘s creative mode, so I am looking forward to racing against my friends in this game mode.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Rocket Racing Fortnite Island.

Rocket Racing Fortnite Island Code

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Island Code for Rocket Racing is 9999-0000-1001. You can copy this code directly and paste it into the search bar in the creative experiences to load the map in-game. This creative experience is designed by Psyonix, the team popular for making Rocket League. You can jump into this game mode to enjoy a racer’s paradise with a variety of tracks. Drifting, boosting, and flying with vehicles are also massive parts of rocket racing, so I look forward to a thrilling ride.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The experience will feature unique tracks, and I hope it also has popular locations from Fortnite‘s history. For instance, I would love to see iconic landmarks from the battle royale map, like Drift Ridge, which was featured as a track in Rocket Racing. You can also expect to see different vehicles, songs, and cosmetics as the game added two new locker sections. Select the cosmetics you have under the Car and Jam Tracks section in the Locker to apply them on vehicles while playing Rocket Racing.

Related All Vaulted and Unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

When is Rocket Racing coming in Fortnite?

The Rocket Racing map is scheduled to arrive on Dec. 8, 2023, in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Visit Fortnite‘s creative section and scroll to the experiences built by Epic Games to navigate to this mode quickly.