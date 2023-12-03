What’s the LEGO Fortnite Island Code?

Fortnite’s exciting collaboration with LEGO will no doubt bring along a wide variety of interesting outcomes, and some, like the LEGO Fortnite Island, are already available to experience, with the island code revealed in advance by Epic.

Many exciting announcements were made about Fortnite heading into Chapter Five, but perhaps the most interesting one for the community was the long-awaited LEGO collaboration. It has been confirmed that an entire new game mode is coming to the game as part of this, one that has been characterized as a “whole new game” by leakers in late November.

LEGO MODE INFORMATION (via @Krowe_moh):



– Has Crafting & Auto-Crafting

– Custom Inventory

– Weapons & Abilities

– NPCs that collect resources for you

– Ability to view the orbit

– POIs & Biomes

– Custom Death UI pic.twitter.com/x0ByH6bRSJ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 26, 2023

With crafting and auto-crafting, a custom inventory, NPCs that collect resources for you, and more, this is shaping up to be a gameplay experience like no other.

Now we have even more info to consider as the LEGO island is now officially visible, if not yet playable, inside Fortnite.

“Explore vast, open worlds where the magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide. Find the ultimate survival crafting LEGO adventure in Fortnite!” reads the island description for LEGO Fortnite, which was uploaded under the official Epic Games creator umbrella. The tags are “16,” “Survival,” “Co-Op,” “Open World,” and “Sandbox.”

The LEGO Fortnite Island is slated to launch on Dec. 7, and its Island Code is 9999-0000-1000.

As information slowly but surely continues to trickle about the new game mode, the hype will inevitably continue to rise. Perhaps this is a good opportunity to build some stuff out of real-life LEGOs before the game mode rolls out and inevitably consumes the rest of your free time.