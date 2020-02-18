What time does Fortnite Chapter 2, season 2 release?

The next season of Fortnite is drawing dangerously close with Chapter Two, season one of the building-frenzy battle royale coming to an abrupt end.

Season two releases in just two days, but Epic Games has yet to reveal the ins and outs of it. Players are in the dark at the moment and they’ll have to wait before all the information is unveiled.

Leaks have given fans a few details here and there, although nothing is set in stone. Epic has also teased the next season and hinted at what’s to come. Chapter Two, season two promises gold, gold, and more gold—whatever that means.

Epic has kept season two a secret, but one thing we know is that gold is involved in one way or another. The trailers, teases, and all the hints point toward the color and the game itself has even started to feature golden objects.

There are gold couches, gold teddy bears, gold TVs, gold filing cabinets, gold desk chairs, gold baths, and even gold toilets. We don’t quite understand what this means at the moment, but something exciting is coming soon.

Fortnite Chapter Two, season two is expected to release on Thursday, Feb. 20, with the patch rolling out in the early hours of the morning.

This article will be updated when Epic reveals the specific release time of Fortnite Chapter Two, season two.