What song is in the Forget Me Not emote in Fortnite?

Epic Games adds new dances and emote to Fortnite almost in each patch. At the time of writing, there are more than 700 unique emotes in the game featuring different characteristics.

While some emotes will feature original sounds and moves, others may take inspiration from real-life songs and dance routines. Considering Epic is a master of collaborations, the developer often has an easy time when it comes to securing copyrights.

The Forget Me Not emote was added to Fortnite on Aug. 20, 2022, during Chapter three, season three, and if the tune playing in the background may sound familiar, you might have actually heard it before.

What song is playing in the Forget Me Not emote in Fortnite?

Forget Me Nots by Patrice Rushen is the song playing in the Forget Me Not remote in Fortnite. The song was originally released in 1982, and it was written by Patrice Rushen herself.

Ever since its original release, the R&B classic was covered by many artists, becoming a timeless hit. Though players can’t hear any of the lyrics in the Forget Me Not emote, they get to hear a decent part of its catchy melody, which is often the case with many Fortnite emotes.

The Fortnite icon series features many other songs that were turned into emotes. While there are many other Fortnite-original emotes in the game, adding songs from real life to the game makes Fortnite a more exciting game as players will be able to stumble upon their favorite tunes inside the game.