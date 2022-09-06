What is the new Battle Bus song for Rainbow Royale in Fortnite?

Fortnite is only as strong as its community, so Epic Games will occasionally host events and celebrations of those who make it special. Epic loves its LGBTQIA+ community especially, hosting the Rainbow Royale once a year so players can express who they truly are. But the song on the Rainbow Royale Battle Bus has changed and many players are curious about who the new artist is.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the new Battle Bus song in Rainbow Royale.

What’s the new Rainbow Royale Battle Bus song?

The new Battle Bus music was given away to players at the start of the Rainbow Royale 2022 event, and it’s called “Say It Proud.” While players can choose whether or not to listen to this music in their lobby, they’ll have to hear it on the Battle Bus for the duration of the event. It’s a nearly three-minute song, so players will only hear a brief portion in the short time they’re on the bus.

For those who haven’t heard the music pack in its entirety, here’s a video with the complete song. It has an alt-rock feel to it while promoting pride in being yourself and standing out. “It’s all right to be us” is a frequent statement in the song.

Rainbow Royale also features other new items like an emote, wraps, and more—all of this plus all the rainbow sprays that were released during last year’s event. The event is expected to continue until the next season of Fortnite, giving players plenty of time to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ players who help make Fortnite a one-of-a-kind game.