What is the main goal of LEGO Fortnite? Answered

LEGO Fortnite is a game of massive potential, but the sheer size of the title can leave a lot of players asking themselves what they are working toward.

There is so much to see and so much to explore that it can be a bit overwhelming at times. And since the game barely tells you anything, leaving you to figure out what to do to yourself, many are asking what is the end goal.

Honestly, the main goal, or what to strive for, is up to you. LEGO Fortnite currently is a building game but here are some examples of goals you can set for yourself when playing.

Goals in LEGO Fortnite, explained

Max out multiple village levels

What do you think about LEGO Fortnite so far? Screenshot by Dot Esports

In LEGO Fortnite, you can set up villages throughout the different biomes like the Forest and Desert that all have their own distinct looks and unlockables. One goal you can set yourself as a player is to make a village in these areas and max them all out to unlock everything you can. It’ll be tedious but at least it gives you a goal to word toward.

Collect every max rarity item

The grind is just beginning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If the long haul on the creative side isn’t your thing, why not try to get the maximum rarity of every item at your disposal? Upgrade the crafting bench fully and then get yourself a tier-four pickace or forest axe. It’ll take a while to get all these items but it takes a lot less time than trying to get a max village across the world.

Build your dream world

Be as creative as you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At its core, LEGO Fortnite is a building game, so the idea of using the tools at your disposal to just build a massive project like you would in Minecraft is the real end goal.

Do you want to recreate entire Fortnite towns in the LEGO mode? Do you want to create a massive city of castles and monuments? Let your imagination run wild and see what you can come up with.

Outside of that, you can always go to the sandbox mode and see what you can do with everything unlocked from the get-go.