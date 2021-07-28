What is the Fortnite countdown timer for? | Dot Esports

Fortnite Chapter Two, season seven is coming to an end. Like previous seasons, Epic Games is getting ready for another memorable end of the season event that will tie all of the loose ends into Fortnite’s most recent storyline.

As players were focusing on completing their seasonal challenges before they ran out, a mysterious timer popped up in the game’s main lobby. The timer’s a countdown to the live event that will be concluding Chapter Two, season seven.

If Epic doesn’t postpone the event, it will be taking place on Aug. 6, 5pm CT. Considering the number of players rushing to the servers and the maintenance that Epic will need to perform before the event, there can be slight delays.

Though Epic tries its best to keep the details of the event under the radar, famous dataminers of the Fortnite community always find a way to dig out a couple of hints for the players. It looks like players will witness the abduction of Corny Complex, Slurpy Swamp, and Coral Castle by the mothership, according to HYPEX.

This means that the Fortnite map will be undergoing some changes with the new season and players may be welcomed with new points of interest (POI) as the new season kicks off. These abducted zones will also transform into low-gravity zones, potentially spicing up the gunplay around those areas.

If you’re looking to take your place in the live event, you should log into the game a couple of hours before it’s supposed to kick off. Generally, Fortnite servers get overloaded with players whenever there’s a live event and the chances are you won’t be able to log in to the game if you leave it to the last second.