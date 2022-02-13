What is the Forebearer pickaxe in Fortnite?

After Fortnite’s launch in 2017, the game has introduced a ton of cosmetics that give players the ability to change their looks and stand out from the crowd.

Over the years, some of the old cosmetics returned to the item store, allowing new players to purchase legacy items in the game. However, some cosmetics take months or years before reappearing in the item shop, making them incredibly rare for a Fortnite collector. This is particularly relevant if the item appeared in Fortnite‘s earlier years before its stardom, when the game had a smaller player count.

The Forebearer pickaxe is one of the items from Fortnite‘s past. It launched on July 15, 2018, as part of the Norse set from Chapter One, season five. The Norse set had items like the Huntress cosmetic, Rearguard back bling, and the Conquest glider in the battle pass.

After the battle pass ended, the Forebearer pickaxe was unavailable and rotated out of the item shop for some time. It has resurfaced on multiple occasions, though, making sporadic appearances throughout 2019 and 2020.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The Forebearer pickaxe last appeared in the item shop on Feb. 11, over 600 days after its previous store rotation in June 2020. The item spent just 24 hours on the shelves before rotating out. In February 2022, the item sold for 800 V-Bucks, the same price it had when it launched in 2018. The item has since rotated out, however, meaning players who couldn’t grab the rare pickaxe will have to wait until it becomes available again.