What is Fortnite’s age rating?

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games on the market, attracting thousands of players each day.

Fans enjoy the game’s signature art style and the multiple crossovers with other notable brands like Marvel and Star Wars. While Fortnite appeals to a large audience, it does have an age rating to help parents understand if it’s appropriate for their children.

Fortnite is rated T for Teen by the ESRB for violence. This means the game is appropriate for players 13 years old and older, and parents with younger children should consider this when allowing them to play the game. Fortnite also has an age rating of 12 by PEGI, which aligns with the ESRB rating.

But Fortnite is rather tame compared to other titles. There’s no visible gore or blood, but players are required to kill each other to win. This might be inappropriate for some children and parents can use the designated age rating for guidance.

Fortnite is also almost exclusively played online, meaning players will encounter random teammates in public matches. Voice chat might not be appropriate for younger players, but there are ways to disable the chat to avoid issues. Parents can also monitor their children’s Fortnite experience to ensure they’re not subject to any unsportsmanlike conduct or inappropriate behavior from teammates or enemies.

As with any form of media, it’s up to parents to determine if Fortnite is appropriate for their children. But if you’re looking for a fun, relatively appropriate experience, Fortnite is an excellent choice.