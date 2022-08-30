What is Fortnite Rainbow Royale?

Gotta be who you are and love who you love.

Epic Games has made it clear that Fortnite is a place of inclusion and positivity, welcoming anyone no matter who they are. To show that the company appreciates its LGBTQIA+ fans, Epic games hosts the Rainbow Royale, complete with free cosmetics and other special events through the end of the event and beyond. This year’s Rainbow Royale event has leaked early, showing some of the cosmetics.

According to gaming journalist Tom Henderson, this year’s Rainbow Royale is expected to start on Sep. 7 and the cosmetics will reappear in the Item Shop. Last year, Rainbow Royale happened two months earlier, but Epic Games was doing the No Sweat Summer event and taking their break this year. With the Dragon Ball event wrapping up, it would make sense if this leak turns out to be true.

According to Tom Henderson, Rainbow Royale cosmetics will be in the Item Shop September 7th.



As a reminder Tom is mainly known for accurate leaks/news about Call of Duty, and recently started talking about some Fortnite leaks. pic.twitter.com/Ho0GTELNVA — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 30, 2022

This hasn’t been confirmed by anyone, but Henderson is still suggesting that the event may happen soon. New files in the game support this theory, as shown by data miners after this morning’s update. One leak shows a music pack called Say It Proud that’s set to be released in the Item Shop soon. If true, players could see it in the game as early as next week.

🎵 Music Pack Leak | Say it Proud

Press Play and celebrate Rainbow Royale 2022.#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks pic.twitter.com/IQktTCcDqG — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 30, 2022

According to another leak, the sky in Fortnite will change during Rainbow Royale 2022, taking on ethereal lights that resemble the aurora borealis that happens naturally in the northern part of Earth. This will likely be the appearance of the sky for the length of Rainbow Royale.

With the event expected to begin in just over a week, players will soon be able to hop in and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community soon.