What are bars in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5? | Dot Esports

Fortnite fans are in for a change of pace after a fleet of battle buses collided with Galactus in a big and bloody battle in the game’s end-of-season event. The next season is all about bounty hunters, bringing some big changes to the map, alongside a cast of new characters, and new systems, such as bars.

As a bounty hunter in Chapter Two, Season Five, your duty is to save the island from its new reality, complete quests and bounties, gather intel on your surroundings and hire new characters to do your biddings.

But the new characters, including The Mandalorian, from Disney’s Star Wars spin-off series, Mance, realities greatest gladiator, Mancake, a flapjack forged on a griddle of rage, and Mave, a shape-shifting barbarian warrior, accept just one form of currency.

Bars, which were introduced in the latest season, can be earned by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or found in hidden stashes scattered around the island.

They can be spent on new exotic weapons—like the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, and the Night Hawk—or on upgrades, intel, services, and more.