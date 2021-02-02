Here are the week 10 and 11 challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5 | Dot Esports

With today’s Fortnite update, comes the long-awaited Mando’s Bounty limited-time mode, bringing the beloved Mandalorian to the spotlight.

The patch includes various features, along with a fresh batch of new challenges to complete. The challenges award XP, all of which go towards your battle pass.

Week 10, which kicks off this week, and 11, which begins next week, award a total of 566,000 XP. The challenges are straightforward and should be easy to complete.

Here's the full list of Fortnite challenges for week 10 and 11.

Week 10 challenges

[55,000 XP] Destroy 20 sofas, beds, or chairs

[22,000 XP] Destroy 40 sofas, beds, or chairs

[22,000 XP] Destroy 60 sofas, beds, or chairs

[22,000 XP] Destroy 80 sofas, beds, or chairs

[22,000 XP] Destroy 100 sofas, beds, or chairs

[20,000 XP] Use 3 food consumables

[20,000 XP] Eliminate 1 enemy with common weapons

[20,000 XP] Go for a swim at Lazy Lake

[20,000 XP] Dance near Pleasant Park

[20,000 XP] Deal 300 melee damage

[20,000 XP] Update three weapons

[20,000 XP] Eliminate 10 guards (0/5)

Week 11 challenges