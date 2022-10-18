You and your team are the last defense against this horde.

Fortnite has brought back the annual Fortnitemares event in 2022 and some highly requested game modes along with it.

Many players are eager to hop in and find out what all Epic Games added to the game, including new skins and challenges on the island. Horde Rush mode has been teased by data miners for the last months and it turns out it was a Zero Build version, which was released today.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the Fortnitemares 2022 Zero Build Horde Rush mode and how to get the highest score.

What is the Fortnitemares 2022 Zero Build Horde Rush mode?

The Zero Build Horde Rush modes work similarly to their building counterpart, with the exception that players aren’t allowed to create new structures. Players must defend themselves in a moving storm with the weapons and throwable items at their disposal. Each match starts with players landing and searching a specific POI for loot before the hordes start attacking.

Once the wave of enemies starts coming, players only have to fight off the horde for a certain amount of time. After the first round, the storm will begin to move, leaving players no choice but to fight the horde while staying inside the storm circle. It will likely move to another POI while the round continues. Eventually, you’ll be given a moment to regroup and search for ammo briefly.

This will repeat a few times, with players who are eliminated by the horde spawning the next round. Players can expect this to continue until they get to the final round, which the game will announce. At this point, a giant boss monster will spawn with a huge health bar. Players must fight off the final boss while also dealing with more hordes and a shrinking Storm Circle.