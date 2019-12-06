Twitch Rivals to host first $20,000 Fortnite Mobile tournament

The top-12 Twitch superstars in Fortnite Mobile will battle it out for a $20,000 prize pool next week.

The first official Fortnite Mobile tournament will be hosted by Epic Games and Twitch on Monday, Dec. 9 at 3pm CT, Twitch Esports announced today.

Twitch Esports on Twitter Excited for our upcoming #TwitchRivals Fortnite tournaments? Hit ❤ to be reminded when they’re about to start! You don’t want to miss out on these 👀 https://t.co/Oohz3IFmWD

Here are some of the players who will be participating in the event:

DuckyTheGamer

Surfnboy

Jojo

RolandGT

SSNSanta

Three squads of four will have three hours to earn as many points as possible. The top squad will earn $10,000 out of the $20,000 prize pool, but all participating players will take home a new Samsung Galaxy 10.

If you’re interested in watching the tournament, you can like the Twitch Esports Twitter post and you’ll be reminded with a tweet on the day of the event.

There hasn’t been any information released on the tournament’s exact format, but Twitch should make an announcement soon.

Fortnite Mobile has a huge scene with millions of players across the globe, but there haven’t been any official tournaments for mobile players to showcase their skills—until now. This might be the push that the Fortnite Mobile scene needs to explode in popularity and help the players earn some recognition alongside top PC competitors.