Twitch and YouTube creator Chica is Fortnite’s next Icon Series skin

The latest content creator to join Fortnite as part of its Icon Series is none other than Chica.

As part of the partnership, the Icon Series set will come with a skin that has five different variants, a back bling, a pickaxe, and an emote, all of which were designed with input from the broadcaster herself.

Chica joins fellow content creators Ninja, TheGrefg, Loserfruit, Lachlan, and LazarBeam as the only other gamers who’ve joined Fortnite’s Icon Series roster. The Icon Series also includes musicians like Travis Scottt, Marshmello, and Major Lazer.

Fortnite will be running an in-game event called the Chica Cup tomorrow, May 5, where players can compete to earn the skin and back bling before they become available to purchase from Fortnite’s in-game shop.

Chica’s Icon Series set is also being celebrated with a Creative Island called Chica’s Fun Run, created by KyberCreative, an “obstacle course that involves a whole lot of falling.” It can be found at Island code 8432-7199-6378.

The Chica Icon Series set will be available in the Fortnite item shop starting on May 7 at 7pm CT.