TSM parts ways with Fortnite player Crue | Dot Esports

Former TSM team member Crue announced earlier today via Twitter he has parted ways with the esports team.

Despite the departure, the Fortnite pro shared high praise of the organization in his announcement, closing the tweet by sharing the news he is now a free agent.

Parted ways with @TSM, its a great org with nice staff and players! Im now a F/A — crue (@TSM_Crue) June 16, 2020

Joining the team in August 2019 as one of the top European players, Crue was just beginning to enter the Fortnite pro scene after debuting at the 2019 World Cup, where he placed sixth in solos and 22nd in the duos division. During his time on the team, Crue was the only European Fortnite player on the roster.

TSM also shared a post saying goodbye to Crue and wishing him all the best in his future. This announcement comes as downsizing would seem to be in action at TSM, with players like Vinny, Cloud, and Herrions all parting ways with the organization earlier this year.

Today we bid farewell to @TSM_Crue



Thank you for all your hard work and dedication during your time on #TSM. Good luck with everything, we wish you all the best! pic.twitter.com/tK5oQ6DSVo — TSM (@TSM) June 16, 2020

As for Crue, nothing has been announced regarding any plans to join a different team. Going by his announcement post, it would seem Crue is content on being a free agent for the time being.