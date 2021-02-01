TSM departs from competitive Fortnite, releases all players | Dot Esports

TSM has exited the competitive Fortnite scene, the organization announced today. Following this departure, TSM has parted ways with Mack “MackWood” Aesoph, Rocco “Saf” Morales, and Kerry “Ferrrnando” Salas.

Both Saf and Ferrrnando joined TSM in August 2020, while MackWood has been competing for the org since September 2019. In a tweet following his release, MackWood said he was "super happy" to be a free agent, while Saf tweeted out his social numbers and accomplishments.

Today we’re announcing our departure from competitive Fortnite and parting ways with @MackWood1x, @TSM_Ferrrnando, and @Safarooniee.



Thank you for everything you contributed to TSM during your time with the org. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/A9M9TchuA6 — TSM (@TSM) February 1, 2021

The trio has focused primarily on competitive play rather than on content like several other Fortnite pros on TSM. This departure comes just weeks after Epic Games announced a $20 million prize pool for competitive Fortnite following months of social media discussion around the scene's future.

Several Fortnite pros signed to TSM still compete in competitive events, but not for the organization, including Josh "Commandment" Roach, Anthony "ZexRow" Colandro, and Sardar "ops" Ghafoor. Numerous other pros have transitioned into being full-time streamers for TSM, like Ali "Myth" Kabbani.

Both Saf and Mackwood competed at the Fortnite World Cup 2019 in the Duos division, separately. Saf finished fourth in the finals, splitting $1.5 million with NRG's Zayt.