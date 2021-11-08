Travis Scott Fortnite emote removed from item shop after Astroworld tragedy

The Travis Scott Out West emote has been removed from the Fortnite item shop’s daily section in response to the eight people who died and over 300 who were injured at the recent Astroworld festival.

Over the weekend, thousands of fans flocked to Houston to enjoy the two-day Astroworld music festival featuring Travis Scott and other notable artists. Disaster struck on Nov. 5 during Travis Scott’s performance when the crowd began pushing toward the stage, resulting in eight deaths and hundreds of injuries. Travis Scott and the entertainment company Live Nation are already facing a lawsuit and the ramifications have also reached Fortnite since his emote was removed from the in-game store.

It’s known that the "Daily" section of the Item Shop has been disabled. This is intentional and the "Daily" section will return with the next Item Shop refresh. pic.twitter.com/rc6Kqh7qoW — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 8, 2021

As reported by Eurogamer, Travis Scott’s Out West Fornite emote and other items from the daily section of the in-game item shop were removed in response to the event. The emote features a sample from the song “Out West” by Travis Scott and Jackboys, and the item was likely featured in the shop to coincide with the end of the Astroworld festival.

Epic Games didn’t explicitly say the emote was removed but did acknowledge that the daily section was intentionally disabled. The Out West emote is only one of the related in-game Travis Scott items. The 30-year-old performed a virtual Fortnite concert last year and players could purchase a Travis Scott skin. It’s unclear if any other related cosmetic items will be removed or blocked moving forward.