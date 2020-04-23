Travis Scott concert countdown live in Fortnite | Dot Esports

The stage is set for one of the most ambitious crossovers of the year.

American rapper, singer, and songwriter Travis Scott is performing in Fortnite today—and the countdown has already begun.

A massive stage can be found in the top left corner of the Chapter Two map, immersed in water, with a countdown for the next show. In just over nine hours, Travis Scott will be making an appearance. This comes a year after DJ Marshmello performed in Fortnite.

The event includes a Travis Scott inspired upgradable skin, cosmetics, and a new set of Astronomical challenges.

Mark your calendars!



Astronomical featuring @trvisXX is coming at you multiple times later this week 🎶 For your local time zone, check https://t.co/7sSufbW0mm pic.twitter.com/gjyZdbctf5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 20, 2020

If players complete all three challenges, they’ll receive the Travis Scott skin, a loading screen, a spray, and an emote. But if they simply attend the event and watch the concert live, they’ll receive a Cyclone Glider and two additional loading screens.

Travis Scott will be making five stops in Fortnite. Here’s the full schedule.

Thursday, April 23 at 6pm CT

Friday, April 24 at 9am CT

Friday, April 24 at 11pm CT

Saturday, April 25 at 10am CT

Saturday, April 25 at 5pm CT

To coincide with the concert, large golden statutes of Travis’ head, inspired by the cover of the rapper’s hit album Astroworld, can be found scattered across Fortnite.

Image via FortTory

