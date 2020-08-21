Thor and Wolverine coming to Fortnite, according to leak | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s new season will soon be released and fans are already wondering what the next theme will be. Chapter Two, season four will be all about Marvel, according to Fortnite data miner HYPEX.

The first Marvel characters to be added to the game will be Thor and Wolverine, according to HYPEX. The characters will be based on their comic versions, however, and not on the live-action actors.

Ok now that my source was right, here's some more info:



– There will be a Marvel/Thor POI

– There will be a Wolverine skin

– They also had a Peely with little banana claws concept (like to the "Wolverine Banana" meme)

– Comic Books pages will be found and collected in the map — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 21, 2020

Epic Games posted the first season four teaser on Twitter earlier today and the image confirms part of the leak with the comic version of Thor inside the Fortnite letters.

There will reportedly be a skin for Storm from the X-Men series as well and players may need to collect comic book pages across the map. Although nothing is confirmed just yet, it seems like more Marvel character will be added during season four.

DC had its time in season three. Aquaman was the star at the start of the season. Players can also find other heroes and villains in Fortnite such as Batman, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn from DC, along with Captain America and Deadpool from Marvel.

Players will find out more when season four launches next Thursday, Aug. 27. The update will be available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch.