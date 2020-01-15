These top streamers also deserve Fortnite skins and cosmetics

When Ninja announced that he was getting his own Fortnite skin today, it opened a huge door for content creators everywhere.

As part of Fortnite’s Icon Series, a Ninja cosmetic set landed in the game with an outfit, pickaxe, back bling, and an emote. He became the first streamer or content creator to earn a spot in the game. But now, this means that anyone’s favorite streamer could soon be landing in-game.

There’s no shortage of amazing streamers and Fortnite players who could get their own skin. Here’s a look at just a few of them who deserve to be right alongside Ninja.

DrLupo

Screengrab via DrLupo

There’s arguably no one more deserving of a skin in Fortnite than DrLupo. Lupo has consistently been one of the top Fortnite streamers since near the beginning of its popularity and he’s earned a lot of success with it.

Lupo is one of the more charitable streamers there is, having raised millions of dollars in charity streams over the past few years. Lupo is just a good dude and the families and people at St. Jude Children’s Hospital, where Lupo’s charitable donations have been going, will vouch for him as much as anybody.

Tfue

Screengrab via Tfue

Turner “Tfue” Tenney is about as big as a Fortnite star can get—even bigger than Ninja. Tfue was by far the most-watched streamer on Twitch in 2019 and his Fortnite prowess makes him a prime candidate for a new skin.

Many joke that he already has a skin in the game since he’s synonymous with the game’s default Jonesy skin, but imagine a Jonesy skin with Tfue’s actual face. It could be more than that, but that would do just fine, too.

TimTheTatman

Screengrab via CyberPowerPC

Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar has been streaming on Twitch for many years, but Fortnite brought him to the forefront. Tim’s funny personality, hilarious rage outbursts, and unrelenting ability to entertain has earned him some love in Fortnite.

Tim and his friends constantly joke about his weight, so a silly Fortnite skin that calls attention to both his size and his insane amount of body art seems like a no-brainer.

CouRage

Screengrab via CouRage

Also filed under “streamers who blew up during Fortnite,” Jack “CouRageJD” Dunlop is one of Fortnite’s top personalities. Whether it’s playing on stream on YouTube or being a part of the broadcast team at official Fortnite events, CouRage is one of the personalities who’s become synonymous with the game.

CouRage got his start as a Call of Duty commentator and caster, but Fortnite is where he became a huge star and continues to be one to this day. Fortnite should show him some love with a skin of his own.

Bugha

Image via Epic Games

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf might be one of the smaller content creators on this list, but his victory in the first Fortnite World Cup last summer makes him worthy of being immortalized as a skin in the game.

This could also create a precedent for future winners of the World Cup. They could win millions of dollars and get their own skin in the game forever. Not a bad gig.

NickEh30

Photo via Nick Eh 30

While many content creators made waves for leaving Twitch for other platforms, Nicholas “NickEh30” Amyoony was one of the first to jump ship for the purple platform instead.

NickEh30 is a huge Fortnite YouTuber, but he now streams exclusively on Twitch. He’s an extremely friendly and laid back player who often streams his tournaments and scrims, but he’s great at involving his community in everything he does, too. He’s one of the more informative players in the streaming scene, always explaining what he’s doing in the game and why.

TSM Myth

Screengrab via Myth

Ali “Myth” Kabbani was something of a prodigy in the early days of Fortnite. At just 18 years old, Myth joined TSM and hasn’t looked back since. Known for his building skills and hilarious personality, Myth would be a great addition to the Fortnite skin collection.