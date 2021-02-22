The newest Fortnite Crew skin is a Llama Bro named Llambro | Dot Esports

A new month means there’s a new Fortnite Crew skin for the subscription-based service—and March’s outfit is sure to be a hit.

The skin is called Llambro and it's a bro wearing a llama head. His whole kit is llama-themed, too, including the Up North back bling, the Puffcorn Pick pickaxe, and Llegend wrap.

Fearless, flashy, fashionable and always ready to party up.



Grab the Llambro Outfit along with the rest of the Llegend Set when it arrives exclusively for Fortnite Crew members on March 1.



Learn more: https://t.co/rYjF0L5TF4 pic.twitter.com/HnjD74xV0I — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 22, 2021

The skin becomes available on March 1 for subscribers of Fortnite Crew, which is a good deal for the most consistent and hardcore Fortnite gamers. The sub contains a lot of loot for a premium each month.

Each month, subscribers get a new skin, the active season's battle pass, and 1,000 V-Bucks all for $11.99 a month. That's less than a Netflix subscription.

February's skin pack, the Fox Clan warrior Vi, will still be available for those who subscribe to Fortnite Crew before Feb. 28 at 6pm CT. After that, she's gone for good and Llambro will take over.

Once March ends, Llambro will be gone forever, too. So those who want this skin should jump on the Fortnite Crew bus before it's too late.