The Kid LAROI’s Fortnite skins and Duo Cup details might’ve leaked early

Fortnite is one of the most famous battle royale games thanks to its constant influence and inter-weaving of pop culture throughout its game. There have been rumors for the last month or so about a potential concert for The Kid LAROI in Fortnite. However, it now appears that this will be a little bigger, with leakers alleging that the artist is getting his own set of skins and a Duo Cup.

According to Fortnite leaker RealGrasshaim2, Epic will feature two skins for The Kid LAROI, including “The Kid LAROI” and “The Rogue LAROI.” It seems that both skins will have their own back blings as well, likely coming together as a set. The Duos Cup will allow players to earn the skins before they hit the Item Shop, with both going for 1,500 V-Bucks each.

According to @RealGrasshalm2:



– There will be an upcoming Duos Kid Laroi Cup on January 24th

– Both skins cost 1,500 V-Bucks



Cosmetic Names:

Skins: The Kid Laroi & The Rogue Laroi

Backblings: Get My Bag & Tragic BLADE



8 Points in Cup: LAROI's Smile Emoji & LAROI Banner. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 21, 2023

In addition to the skins, there will be an emoji and banner that players can unlock just by playing in the tournament. Those who don’t compete or earn too few points will be able to buy the skin when it’s been rumored to join the Item Shop sometime in the next week. The bundle will also likely include the previously leaked emote featuring the dance to The Kid LAROI’s song, “Stay” featuring Justin Bieber.

Donald Mustard has updated his banner and Twitter location in recent days, which has made some question whether or not he’s teasing the upcoming collab. Fans should keep their eyes out for any references to the ocean, as Mustard has indicated that as a major theme. Either way, we’ll likely know more in the coming week as The Kid LAROI’s concert is expected to happen soon.