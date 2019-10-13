The Fortnite Twitter account just deleted almost all of its tweets

During all of the chaos surrounding the end of Fortnite Season 10, the game’s official Twitter account has deleted nearly all of its tweets.

This one tweet the account kept intact is a link to the livestream of the black hole that sucked up the entire map during the event. Outside of that, the account has gone dark, just like all of the other official Fortnite channels.

The game has only been down for a short time, but the social media team and developers planned out ways to keep the audience talking. Whether it was the inclusion of seemingly random numbers that appear above the spacial rend, or the social media purge.

For now, you can either watch the black hole spin and try to make out any clues that might pop up, or just wait for Epic to actually give details about what Fortnite Chapter 2 really is.