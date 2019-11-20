The Fortnite map could be covered in snow again soon

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Fortnite after players discovered a change in weather on the battle royale map.

Following the release of the v11.20 update for Fortnite: Battle Royale earlier today, eagle-eyed fans have noticed small snowflakes dropping from the sky, suggesting that snow could be returning to the map.

There probably won’t be a giant iceberg crashing into the map, though.

This change may not be coming until late December since the snow is faint and seemingly dissipates on impact with the ground.

Kleinmike on Twitter It started to snow in any area on the map a little. Hopefully we dont get snow for 3 Seasons this time https://t.co/JQUHVYthAv

To continue with the winter theme, Epic is set to introduce an “IceBox” in Fortnite, according to data miner HYPEX. This mysterious item will reportedly contain snowballs, mini shields, big shields, Chiller Grenades, resources, a Snowball Launcher, and a Snowman.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter Something got added Called “IceBox”, idk what is it for but here are some items that “come in it randomly” ?: – Snowball ? – Mini shields – Big shield – Chiller Grenades – Resource – Snowball Launcher – Snowman

On Dec. 6, 2018, Epic Games released new frosty locations on the Fortnite map with the release of the original seventh season. This season introduced snow on the Fortnite map for the first time to represent the winter season.

Later that month, Epic introduced the Ice Storm event, which covered the entire map in snow, rather than a small portion. In the event, the Ice King brought back the dead to hunt the living. But fans may not have to worry about zombies this time.

Epic could be gifting Fortnite fans another Christmas present with a map overhaul. But if the map does get covered in snow once more, it most likely won’t happen until next month.