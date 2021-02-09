The Flash Cup goes live tomorrow in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Get the fastest DC superhero quicker than anyone else.

Fortnite players have a chance to get an outfit for another DC superhero earlier by participating in The Flash Cup tomorrow, Feb. 10. The Flash outfit will enter the Item Shop only on Feb. 13. alongside the rest of The Flash Set.



The Flash Set includes The Flash outfit, the Speed Force Slashers pickaxe, a dual-bolt pickaxe, the Speed Force back bling—which displays The Flash’s electrified emblem—and the Quick Bite emote.

These items will be available individually or as part of The Flash Bundle, which also includes a Flash-themed loading screen. If you're interested in flexing the Barry Allen skin before everyone else, you'll have that chance tomorrow.

The Flash Cup is a Duos tournament. The top-performing duos in each region will unlock The Flash outfit and the Speed Force back bling before they’re in the Item Shop.

For this event, you'll need to head to the Battle Bus with your duos partner and play up to 10 matches in a three-hour window. You can learn more about the tournament by checking out The Flash Cup's official rules.

The Flash will be joining other iconic DC Universe characters on the Fortnite island, including Batman, The Joker, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Catwoman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Black Manta.