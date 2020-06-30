The best Fortnite players of 2020 | Dot Esports

With the rise of competitive Fortnite, fans of the battle royale have been treated to many spectacular performances from a variety of players.

These players come from all over the world with completely different backgrounds—but they all have one thing in common: They’re incredibly skilled.

As the game has evolved over the years, the effectiveness of certain playstyles has changed and with that so has the list of best players in Fortnite today. While they might not be the most well-known, these are our top picks for the best players in the game today.

10) Tfue

It’s hard to speak about competitive Fortnite without mentioning Tfue. The streamer achieved high results early on in the game and continues to place highly today, most recently achieving first in duos of the FNCS Chapter two, season two Heat One NA-EAST. While his popularity has grown massively and he has set his goals more on streaming than competing, he continues to be one of the best players in the game today.

9) Clix

At such a young age, Clix has already achieved great results in some of the game’s largest events already. Placing in the top 20 of the World Cup was a feat in and of itself, and his recent first place in the FNCS season two Reboot Round is another great accomplishment. Clix is one to watch in 2020 as he represents Misfits Gaming at the highest level of Fortnite.

8) Mongraal

Europe has produced some of the best players in the game and Mongraal is no exception. The FaZe pro has succeeded in many different tournaments over the years, continuing still to place highly in events today, including landing second place in the recent Benjyfish Cup.

7) Megga

FaZe’s Megga is one of the best players in Fortnite today. The 15-year-old boasts top placings in many events, including in FNCS season two Heat Three. Mega placed fifth in the most recent FNCS NA-East grand finals. Megga is one to keep an eye on, and as his career continues, we can expect to see him only get better.

6) Breso

Coming first at the Fortnite Australian open, Breso proved he is one of the best. The Team Parallel player opts to use controller over keyboard and mouse, which has helped him reach new heights.

5) Aqua

Since placing first in the Fortnite World Cup duos tournament, Aqua has continued to achieve impressive results, most recently placing third in the FNCS season two grand finals. Look to see him climbing the rankings placing in upcoming events.

4) Diggy and Marz

FaZe are well known for their high-level athletes, and of those athletes Diggy and Marz are part of the top level of Fortnite players. The duo has been playing well for some time now with Diggy placing first in the Contender Solo Cash Cup earlier this year as well as the duo securing first place in day one of the Winter Royale NA – West. Heading into 2020 this duo is one to watch out for.

3) EpikWhale

As a member of NRG, EpikWhale repeatedly places highly in tournaments, securing first place in multiple weeks during the FNCS as well as sixth place in the season two grand final. His first breakout performance was at the Fortnite World Cup where he placed third in solos, since then he has continued to put on dominant performances. EpikWhale has recently begun to play with a controller instead of a keyboard and mouse, so it remains to be seen what he will decide to bring into competition in 2020.

2) Benjyfishy

One of the best European players in the game, Benjyfishy gained exposure after being one of the top players in the Fortnite World Cup. The NRG pro always places highly in competition, with his first place performances in the Fortnite Champions Series Invitational being prime examples.

Due to his popularity and skill level, Epic Games ran a tournament in his honor named the Benjyfishy Cup. Ironically, the young player only managed to place 96th in this tournament.

1) Bugha

Being the first player to win the Fortnite World Cup is an incredible accolade to achieve, not to mention the $3 million prize money Bugha received by doing it. The Sentinels player put on a showcase at the event, beating out huge names like TFue to claim the number-one spot. Since that big win, Bugha has continued to showcase high-level performances regularly placing in the top 10 as well as winning the fifth week of the NA-East Contender Cash Cup.