The best Fortnite aim courses | Dot Esports

Raw talent won’t be enough to stay on top of the Fortnite leaderboards. You’ll need plenty of practice to sharpen your skills and keep your muscles warmed up. Most competitive Fortnite players spend as much time in practice courses as they spend in normal matches.

There are countless customized practice courses in Fortnite, each specializing in different aspects of the game. You'll find courses to help you practice building and aiming. There are even maps to help you train for scenarios like box fights. The best aim courses try to combine all of these mechanics since you don't have many one-vs-one fights without building in Fortnite.

You'll need to train your aim in various conditions to prepare yourself for all kinds of skirmishes. Although you'll have unlimited options when it comes to training maps, some rise above the rest. Selected based on community votes or verified by professional players streaming their practice sessions, the following courses are perfect for training your aim.

Teadoh's Training Island

Teadoh's Training Island - Screengrab via Epic Games

Teadoh's Training Island is an all-in-one practice course. From building to aiming, this map has it all covered. In terms of size, it's practically impossible to run out of space on this map, and you can also find different terrain and unique building types to train in for a variety of scenarios.

Teadoh is one of the most dedicated creative contributors, and he updates most of his maps a couple of times a year. If you'd like to try his most recent maps that usually aim to fix bugs and bring in new features to improve the overall experience, you can check out Teadoh's YouTube channel.

Map Code: 5630-7611-9409

Raider's Box Fight Practice

Raider's Box Fight Practice - Screengrab via Epic Games

Figuring out the basic principles of building allows you to hold your own in Fortnite. It'll take time to perfect the art of box fighting, but a building skirmish where two players outmaneuver each other by claiming and editing walls is bound to happen during a match.

Raider's Box Fight Practice features a complete course that'll walk you through various box types, allowing you to develop your muscle memory with a back-to-back layout. While box fighting is much more dynamic and less predictable in a real match of Fortnite, going through Raider's Box Fight Practice map should help you learn the basics of box fighting in a short amount of time.

Map Code: 7562-1598-0199

Mongraal Classic

Mongraal Classic - Screengrab via Epic Games

Professional Fortnite players may look naturally gifted at the game, but it takes a serious amount of practice to improve and retain your skill level in Fortnite. Pros spend countless hours on practice courses every day to sharpen their skills and warm-up before tournaments. Even before hopping into a ranked match, you'll find them getting warmed up in practice courses to make sure that they bring their A game to each match.

Mongraal spends much of his time in the same training course, mostly because he enjoys the flow of the course and what it has to offer. This creative map was renamed the Mongraal Classic as a result, and it aims to help players practice taking down walls and replacing them with their own.

You'll be able to practice your aiming and editing as you're taking down walls, which is an important aspect in each box fight. While it's important to work on your positioning advantage in box fights, you'll also need to use every opportunity to shoot at your opponent.

Map Code: 7269-0152-0094

Shotgun Aim Course

Shotgun Aim Course - Screengrab via Epic Games

Shotguns are the most preferred short-range weapons in Fortnite. These weapons deal tons of damage but require high levels of accuracy. If you can't seem to track your enemies when using a shotgun, you'll need to practice on a map that specializes in shotgun handling.

The Shotgun Aim Course focuses on helping players land more accurate shotgun shots while keeping them on their toes by constantly requiring them to edit walls to reveal their next target. While it may seem boring at first, this is a common scenario that usually takes place toward the end of high-level matches. When there are more than 20 people in the last cycle, you'll run into a player every time you edit a wall.

Map Code: 3526-8335-4329

Sentry Aim Course

Sentry Aim Course - Screengrab via Epic Games

While most aim courses do a perfect job of training you for the real deal, they may feel slightly lonely at times. If you'd like some company, you'll need to look for training courses with a built-in matchmaking feature or the ones that let you spawn bots around the map.

Sentry Aim Course focuses solely on improving your aim and tracking. There are a few training scenarios you can go through with bots. Though you'll be able to start predicting how the map behaves after a couple of sessions, it's still an excellent practice course that can help you get warmed up before jumping into a match.

Map Code: 2369-6235-4946

Zombie Pop Party

Zombie Pop Party - Screengrab via Epic Games

If you're looking to train with your whole squad and have some fun at the same time, regular training maps may not cut it for you.

Zombie Pop Party is an aim training map where you can play with a total of four people. You'll find yourself on a rather spacey map with a bunch of zombies. Taking as many of them as possible is the prime objective, adding a little bit of competition to your training routine.

Map Code: 8231-8188-6171

Skaavook's Aim Training

Skaavook's Aim Training - Screengrab via Epic Games

Mongraal might have maps named after him, but it isn't the only creative aim course that he enjoys spending time in.

Skavook's aim training map is another one that Mongraal uses to warm up before important matches. This map features a decent variety of scenarios ranging from flick shots, tracking, and tile frenzy.

Once you load into the map, you’ll be able to start with the scenario of your choice by shooting at their designated activation areas. The map looks extremely simplistic when you first load into it but is considered a Swiss Army Knife since it covers all the basics and then some more.

Map Code: 8022-6842-4965

Flea's Shotgun Aim Course

Flea's Shotgun Aim Course - Screengrab via Epic Games

Throughout your Fortnite career, you'll find yourself in countless shotgun fights. Some may even take place as you're gliding in the air, meaning you may need to broaden your horizon to train for every possible scenario.

Flea's Shotgun Aim course features a map with elements that will help you practice airborne scenarios. Bringing a friend with you to this map will let you get the most out of it. While dummy targets are fine in the beginning, you'll need living, breathing targets to take your training session to the next level.

Map Code: 2537-2393-3308

Fortnite Sniping Course by Halo

Fortnite Sniping Course by Halo - Screengrab via Epic Games

Considering how easy it is to build your own cover in Fortnite, sniping is a lot harder than it looks in competitive matches. It's still a good idea to keep your sniper muscles trained. You never know when you'll be able to land a sneaky sniper shot to get that next Victory Royale.

Halo's Fortnite Sniping Course covers a variety of sniper scenarios. You'll find moving and stable targets in different building types alongside a level to practice trick shots.

If none of the targets are moving, you may need to go back to the creative hub and rejoin to fix the issue.

Map Code: 6880-9165-6738