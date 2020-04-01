Different characters have different rarity levels and classes.

Save the World is the paid co-op PvE expansion for Fortnite. Save the World (STW) was technically the original version of Fortnite before Epic Games added the battle royale mode that exploded the game’s popularity.

Although STW is less popular than the Fortnite: Battle Royale, there are still many dedicated players and tons of fun to be had fighting zombies, buildings fortresses, and crafting traps.

Throughout your time playing STW, you’ll acquire various characters you can play. Different characters have different rarity levels and classes. You’ll be able to upgrade your characters using experience points, which will level up your characters. Selecting the characters you’ll upgrade will have a big impact on your gameplay experience, so it’s important to upgrade the right ones.

Here are the best classes to play in Fortnite: Save the World.

1) The Outlander

Outlander is the most versatile class if you’re planning on playing STW solo or with a team. Although it won’t deal as much damage as some of the other classes, the Outlander’s abilities have low cooldowns and are highly useful for controlling crowds of zombies.

Outlander class perks

Anti-material charge allows Outlanders to punch forward, dealing significant damage to enemies and structures. This movement ability is also incredibly helpful when you get surrounded by zombies, which is likely to happen somewhat frequently if you’re playing solo.

In the Zone makes it so that after a certain number of hits with a pickaxe, your pickaxe damage goes up by 25 percent and your movement speed increases by 7.5 percent. This buff is a nice bonus if you’re collecting materials, but this perk isn’t essential to enjoying the game.

Loot Llama allows players to collect purple fragments around the various maps that will create a loot llama for players and their teammates to wack. The llama will drop resources and ingredients.

Outlanders abilities

Various Outlander heroes can feature different abilities. The Outlander abilities offer some of the most utility of any other class in the game, which is what makes them the perfect lone wolf class. Each hero will have three of the following abilities.

T.E.D.D.Y – Deploys a robot that fires on enemies for 15 seconds.

Seismic Smash – Smash the ground in front of you, dealing 6,000+ damage to enemies.

Phase shift – Teleport 10 to 15 feet in any direction.

Shock Tower – Deploy a device dealing shock damage to nearby enemies for 20 seconds.

2) The Ninja

The Ninja class is a high damage and high mobility class. It’s the best class in the game for playing with friends since it deals a lot of damage but needs support to succeed.

Ninja class perks

Mantis leap allows the Ninja to do a double jump and never take fall damage. This is a great mobility ability that makes the Ninja incredibly fun to play.

Shadow stance allows Ninjas to increase their armor by 60 and movement speed by 15 percent after killing an enemy with a melee weapon. This encourages players to get up close and personal with their kills, using swords, clubs, rakes, and the other available melee weapons in the game.

Ninja abilities

Like the other classes in the game, different Ninja heroes might come with different available abilities. Choose your preferred abilities carefully.

Kunai Storm – Jump into the air and multiple kunai toward the ground in front of you, dealing 8,000+ damage with each kunai.

Throwing stars – Throw several throwing stars that deal 3,500+ damage each.

Dragon slash – Dash threw enemies using your sword to deal 5,000+ damage.

Smoke Bomb – Throw a smoke bomb that slows enemies and deals 2,000+ DPS.

Crescent Kick – Strike enemies with a spin kick that stuns them and deals 5,000+ damage.

The Ninja is definitely the highest damage dealer in the game if you can master the mobile and aggressive style required to pull off the high damage abilities.

3) The Soldier

The Soldier is the most reliable hero. Soldiers put out consistent damage and are able to suppress enemies using their standard weapons. But the Soldier will struggle to carry enough damage to get the job done without help.

Soldier class perks

Suppressive fire makes it so that with every consecutive shot a player lands on an enemy, the damage of their weapon goes up by three percent. This can stack up to five times, offering players as much as 15 percent extra damage if they have good aim.

Stay frosty increases weapon damage by 10 percent and weapon stability by 35 percent following three zombie eliminations.

These perks are helpful whether you’re playing solo or with friends. The Soldier makes a great support class, holding down the frontline while the Ninjas and Outlanders zip around and push enemies aggressively.

Soldier abilities

The Soldier abilities deal the most crowd damage of any class other than maybe the Outlander.

Lefty Righty – Pull out two pistols that deal 2,500+ damage per shot for 10 seconds. It’s possible to fire this weapon as many as 60 times in that 10 seconds, making this one of the highest damage potential abilities in the game.

Frag grenade – This standard ability throws a grenade on a 25-second cooldown. The grenade deals 4,500+ crowd control damage, so it can damage multiple targets.

Shockwave – Drop a grenade on the ground that throws enemies back and deals 4,500+ damage to enemies.

Warcry – Activate this ability to buff your teammates for 12 seconds with an increase of 45 percent damage, 30 percent fire rate, and 20 percent melee attack speed.

Goin’ Commando!!! – Pull out a minigun for 10 seconds that deals 1,000+ damage per shot with the ability to fire 18 shots per second.

4) Constructor

As their name implies, Constructors are focused on building. Constructors are only useful if you’re either planning on focusing almost entirely on traps or if you’re running with a full team.

Constructor class perks

Kinetic Overload is automatically triggered when a player takes damage. It will deal damage to nearby enemies and increase the Constructor’s melee impact damage by 10 percent for five seconds after critical hits.

B.A.S.E. can be placed to reinforce a structure with 60 armor. The perk covers as many as four segments.

Constructor abilities

Constructor abilities are the least useful in the game, but they aren’t totally useless.

R.O.S.I.E – Deploy a mounted turret that deals 3,000+ damage per shot and first 150 ammo in total.

DECOY – Deploy a decoy that distracts enemies for six seconds. This ability doesn’t work on bosses or mist monsters, however.

Plasma Pulse – Drop a device that fires plasma mines for six seconds that deal 2,000+ damage each.

Bull rush – Pull out a riot shield and charge forward, dealing 4,500+ damage to enemies.

Although there are definitely some uses for the Constructor’s abilities, they’re far less flexible and impactful than the other classes.

Ultimately, the usefulness of any of these classes is situational. Each class has its own place in the STW meta, so don’t be afraid to upgrade the heroes you like. Just remember to try out all of the different classes and abilities before sinking all of your XP into a single hero.