Tfue’s Fortnite settings, keybinds, and sensitivity

Turner “Tfue” Tenney is considered one of the best Fortnite players in the world due to his insane editing skills and the aiming capabilities that leave his enemies questioning if they ran into a hacker.
The Floridian recently had a luxury keyboard crafted for him by Taeha Types, a custom keyboard mechanic who’s worked with other Twitch personalities like Coby “Dizzy” Meadows and William “Scarra” Li. The custom Keycult keyboard reportedly cost Tfue $3,500.
Even without the luxury keyboard behind Tfue’s setup, he’s been able to earn over $500,000 from Fortnite winnings, with millions flooding in from sponsorship deals and earnings from his Epic creator code.
Many young fans look to mimic Tfue’s playstyle by using his in-game settings, keybinds, and sensitivity to attempt to reach the same skill level as the 22-year-old. Here are Tfue’s settings.
Video settings
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit: 237 FPS
- Brightness: 50 percent
- Interface Contrast: 1x
- Color Blind Mode & Strength: Deuteranope 5
- View Distance: Near
- Shadows: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Textures: Epic
- Effects: Low
- Post Processing: Low
- V-Sync: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
Game settings
- DPI: 400
- X-Axis Sensitivity: 10.0 percent
- Y-Axis Sensitivity: 10.0 percent
- Hz: 1,000
- Targeting Sensitivity: 30.0 percent
- Scope Sensitivity: 30.0 percent
- HUD Scale: 0.80
- Sprint By Default: On
Keybindings
- Wall: R
- Floor: E
- Stairs: Q
- Roof: Mouse 5
- Trap: F
- Interact: Mouse Wheel Down
- Crouch: Left Shift
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Reload/Rotate: C
- Building Edit: Mouse 4, V, Mouse Wheel Up
- Confirm Edit on Release: Off
- Harvesting Tool: 1
- Weapon Slot 1: 2
- Weapon Slot 2: 3
- Weapon Slot 3: 4
- Weapon Slot 4: 5
- Weapon Slot 5: 6
Tfue has made slight adjustments to his settings throughout his Fortnite career, but he’s used the listed sensitivity and keybinds above for a few weeks now.
Head into a Creative match and try out Tfue’s settings. Who knows, they might help you reach the next step and improve on your Fortnite building or shooting accuracy.