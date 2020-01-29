Tfue’s Fortnite settings, keybinds, and sensitivity

Turner “Tfue” Tenney is considered one of the best Fortnite players in the world due to his insane editing skills and the aiming capabilities that leave his enemies questioning if they ran into a hacker.

The Floridian recently had a luxury keyboard crafted for him by Taeha Types, a custom keyboard mechanic who’s worked with other Twitch personalities like Coby “Dizzy” Meadows and William “Scarra” Li. The custom Keycult keyboard reportedly cost Tfue $3,500.

Screengrab via TaehaTypes

Even without the luxury keyboard behind Tfue’s setup, he’s been able to earn over $500,000 from Fortnite winnings, with millions flooding in from sponsorship deals and earnings from his Epic creator code.

Many young fans look to mimic Tfue’s playstyle by using his in-game settings, keybinds, and sensitivity to attempt to reach the same skill level as the 22-year-old. Here are Tfue’s settings.

Video settings

Window mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Frame Rate Limit: 237 FPS

Brightness: 50 percent

Interface Contrast: 1x

Color Blind Mode & Strength: Deuteranope 5

View Distance: Near

Shadows: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Off

Textures: Epic

Effects: Low

Post Processing: Low

V-Sync: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Game settings

DPI: 400

X-Axis Sensitivity: 10.0 percent

Y-Axis Sensitivity: 10.0 percent

Hz: 1,000

Targeting Sensitivity: 30.0 percent

Scope Sensitivity: 30.0 percent

HUD Scale: 0.80

Sprint By Default: On

Keybindings

Wall: R

Floor: E

Stairs: Q

Roof: Mouse 5

Trap: F

Interact: Mouse Wheel Down

Crouch: Left Shift

Inventory: Tab

Map: M

Reload/Rotate: C

Building Edit: Mouse 4, V, Mouse Wheel Up

Confirm Edit on Release: Off

Harvesting Tool: 1

Weapon Slot 1: 2

Weapon Slot 2: 3

Weapon Slot 3: 4

Weapon Slot 4: 5

Weapon Slot 5: 6

Tfue has made slight adjustments to his settings throughout his Fortnite career, but he’s used the listed sensitivity and keybinds above for a few weeks now.

Head into a Creative match and try out Tfue’s settings. Who knows, they might help you reach the next step and improve on your Fortnite building or shooting accuracy.